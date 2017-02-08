FG adds two more charges to Saraki’s assets declaration trial

The Federal Government on Tuesday amended the 16-count charges against Senate President Bukola Saraki in the false declaration of assets trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Saraki is facing charges for alleged false declaration of assets while he was Governor of Kwara State between 2003 to 2011 and also collecting salary four years after his tenure expired.

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) filed a 13-count charge of false asset declaration‎ against the senate president.

In February 2016, it amended the charges, adding three additional alleged offences, which made them 16.

Two more charges were added on Wednesday after prosecution counsel Rotimi Jacobs brought a notice of an amendment to the charges before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Jacobs said the main charges were only “simplified” after investigations revealed more facts.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Danladi Umar adjourned till February 23.

