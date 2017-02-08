FG adopts models to reduce food prices

The Federal Government said it has adopted some models to reduce the price of food items.

Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh said this on Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

A task force had been set up last week to find solutions to the rising price of food items.

He said the committee had identified that the hike in cost is “not due to shortage but high cost of transportation”.

He said the increase in the price of diesel used by huge trucks to transport food led to the high price of food items.

He said the government had therefore, decided to “start using railway wagons to transport food items.”

He said the method was already being use for transportation of cattle and will be replicated for food items.

“We will also work with state governments to reduce delays experienced by trucks along the roads through all sort of taxes by local governments,” he said.

Ogbeh also said the government has decided to adopt the “Ivory Coast model” in which trucks distributing food items are given special labels.

