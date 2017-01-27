FG appeals court order to release Zakzaky

The Federal Government has appealed the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja, ordering it to release leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The appellants are the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Police force and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) while Zakzaky was named as the respondent.

The Federal Government challenged the award of N50 million in favour of Zakzaky’s wife Zeenat.

Justice Kolawole had ordered that Zakzaky and his wife be released and the government must provide an accommodation for them in 45 days.

The appellant’s have challenged the court’s jurisdiction stating that Zakzaky’s property was destroyed in Kaduna.

The appellant stated that the judge erred in law when he lumped two cases together in his judgment stating that the trial judge should have delivered two separate judgments.

