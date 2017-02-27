FG appoints 5 new directors, General Manger at NCAA

by Dolapo Adelana

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of five new Directors and one General Manager of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

In a statement on Monday by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, those appointed are Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR); Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN) and Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA).

Others are Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS);Engr. Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS) and Lawrence Mathew Kwajok,(General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS) The statement said all appointments are with immediate effect.

On Friday the Federal Government sacked nine of the directors in the Authority.

However, two of the directors, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi (Director of Consumer Protection), and Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon, (Director of General Aviation) were recalled on Saturday.