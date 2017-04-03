FG arraigns El-Zakzaky’s Chief Security Officer, two others

The Federal Government on Monday re-arraigned Haruna Abbas, the Chief Security Officer to Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and two others before the Federal High Court Abuja.

They were earlier arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

They were accused of allegedly supporting terrorism between 2009 and 2013, by sending people for terrorist training in Iran.

At the commencement of the hearing, the prosecuting counsel, Miss Chike Nnenna, informed the court that the matter was starting afresh, as the charge was dated November 5, 2014.

She urged the court to accept the charge and allow same to be read to the defendants to enable them take their plea.

When the charge was read, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting counsel made an oral application that Ibrahim Musa (the second defendant) who is still in DSS custody, be remanded in prison.

Counsel to Abbas, Aliyu Musa, informed the court that he wished to make an oral application on the health condition of the defendant.

Justice Chikere, however, refused the oral application made by Musa and told him to file a motion which will be heard on the next adjourned date.

The judge adjourned the case till May 11 for hearing of the motion and ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody.