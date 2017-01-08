FG bans specialised universities from running unauthorised courses

The Federal Government has warned specialised universities to stop running courses that are out of their mandates.

The government described a situation where Universities of Agriculture offer programmes in Law and Management courses such as Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration as unfortunate.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has directed the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board “to delete all such courses on its portal.”

The FG also directed that these universities “desist from running programmes which have no bearing to their names and foundation.”

Spokesperson of JAMB in a statement said, “Some of these specialised institutions include Universities such as Universities of Agriculture, Universities of Technologies, Universities of Medicine, amongst others.

“The Federal government has observed that these institutions have derailed from their statutory responsibilities, thereby running programmes that are antithetical to their mandates. The government notes the unfortunate situation were Universities of Agriculture offer programmes in Law, Management courses such as Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, among others.

“As if that was not enough, some institutions change the nomenclature of some of the courses to read for instance Banking Engineering, Accounting Technology, among other names. This is an aberration and should be stopped with immediate effect.”

