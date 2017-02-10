FG begins probe into HIV/AIDS cure claims by Nigerian Professor

The Federal Ministry of Health on Friday said it has requested details of the claimed cure for HIV/AIDS by a Professor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Abia State.

A professor of Veterinary in the institution, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe had said conducted clinical trials of a substance on HIV positive individuals.

Ezeibe said it was a raw substance known as “Medicinal Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate”.

Chairman of the National Health Research Ethics Committee, Clement Adebamowo on Friday said the research did not comply with the provisions of the National Code for Health Research Ethics and the National Health Act 2014.

He said the committee has requested a list of names and contact details of those who reviewed and approved the research conducted by Ezeibe.

He said other documents requested include copies of duly approved informed consent forms signed by participants in the clinical trials.

He said the committee also requested copies of the curriculum vitae, certificates and professional licences of members of the research team, among others.

Adebamawo urged researchers to follow Nigeria’s and other international codes for ethical conduct of health research.

He said, “Institutions and researchers should note that when found in violation of the extant regulations for conducting ethical research in Nigeria, NHREC may institute disciplinary measures as empowered by the National Health Act 2014.”

