FG to establish ICT university in 2017 – Minister

The Federal Government has started plans to establish an Information Communication Technology, ICT, University in the first quarter of 2017.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu in Abuja on Monday.

Shittu said the university will train students so that the industry can boast of enough manpower.

“By the grace of God, in the next three to six months, we should have established in Nigeria an ICT university which will be first of its kind in Africa.

“This is with the sole purpose of providing training environment and training facilities to make the industry have enough skilled manpower in various sub sectors of the ICT sector.

“I am happy to say that we already have what is called the Digital Bridge Institute which is for short term training programmes in six locations across the country and we hope to transform this institute into the ICT University of Nigeria.

“I am already talking to a lot of operators at the international level, Facebook, Motorola, Ericson, all of them. We are encouraging them to come and adopt the university campuses as their own.

“They can bring in money and bring in faculties and a lot of logistics to assist in training Nigerians and we can now export these trained skilled facilitators to African countries to work,” he said.

