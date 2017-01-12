FG grants citizenship to 335 foreigners after 4-year break

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved citizenship of 335 foreigners and disqualified 165 others.

This was revealed by the Minister of Interior, AbdulRahman Dambazzau after the FEC meeting in Abuja.

He said the approvals were given based on the recommendation of

an advisory committee comprising representatives of the Department of State Security and Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice.

According to him, the committee received over 500 applications but only 335 were recommended.

The minister added that 245 of them applied for citizenship by naturalization while 90 applied by registration.

He noted that in considering all the applications, the committee adhered to relevant provisions of the constitution.

