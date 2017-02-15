FG, labour agree to review minimum wage

by Dolapo Adelana

Organised Labour Wednesday said it had reached a consensus with the Federal Government for the review of National Minimum Wage.

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Wabba, who stated this while speaking with The News Agency of Nigeria said the consensus was reached during the sitting of the Technical Committee on Palliative.

Wabba said the committee was meant to look into the framework to help reduce the sufferings of Nigerians and also to cushion the effect of the increase in the price of fuel.

“I think there is a consensus on the fact that nobody has said that the minimum wage should not be reviewed.

“The palliative report is ready and it would be submitted before the end of the month.

“At the last palliative meeting, labour leaders had requested that they needed to look at the main report of the committee before submission.

“So, the technical committee will have to submit its report to Mr President and not to the Minister of Labour and Employment,‘’ he said.

Wabba said after the report was submitted, the Presidency would set up the tripartite committee that would involve the government, private and public sector.

Labour unions are demanding N56, 000 as the new minimum wage.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments