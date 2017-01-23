The News Blog

FG to launch free healthcare programme in Niger Delta

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani has said the Federal Government will begin a free healthcare intervention scheme in the nine oil producing states as from next month.

Usani said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He said the project will be in collaboration with the National Association of Urologists.

“This intervention is expected to diagnose and offer first hand treatment to persons with terminal ailments and common health challenges,’’ the minister said.

The minister said the programme was in recognition of the immense contribution of the region.

It is the responsibility of the ministry to bring qualitative health services to the doorstep of the people in the mandated areas.

“It is therefore set to facilitate proper arrangement for the realisation of the programme.

“Our target covers those with minor and severe ailments because health is wealth,” Mr. Usani said.

