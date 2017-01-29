FG pays medical bills of Rann IDPs bombing victims

The Presidential Committee on the North East on Sunday said it would pay the medical bills of victims of the accidental Rann IDPs camp bombing.

Executive Vice Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Tijjani Tumsa disclosed this when he visited victims on admission at the Specialists’ Hospital, Maiduguri.

- Advertisement -



Tumsa pledged N20 million to cover the treatment of victims and N10,000 to each victim for personal needs.

“We have come here to commiserate with the victims and their families and see what we can do to help them.

“On behalf of our chairman, Rtd Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, we are pledging complete payment of their medical bills.

“We are going to pay N20 million to the Specialist Hospital to cover the cost of their treatment.

“This is to ensure that none of the victims pays for any treatment or medication,” he said.

He also said that the committee would give N1 million to the caregivers to further boost their moral.

“We are also providing N1 million to the caregivers to encourage them and to facilitate their humanitarian activities,” Tumsa said.

Tumsa commended the humanitarian bodies for their support.

“I want to thank the International Committee for the Red Cross and other humanitarian bodies for particularly showing interest towards assisting the victims.

“We are persistent in our belief that victims should not be allowed to suffer,” Tumsa said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments