FG planning to kill Nnamdi Kanu | Family petitions EU, US

by Azeez Adeniyi

The family of embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that the Federal Government is planning to kill the Biafran agitator.

His family has petitioned the United States government, the European Union and Amnesty International, urging them to secure his release.

Emmanuel Kanu, his brother in a petition claimed prison officials and operatives of the Department of State Services were maltreating Kanu and other Biafra agitators in Kuje prison.

They alleged that Kanu has been barred from receiving visitors, in order to eliminate him without anyone’s knowledge.

The statement read in part, “We observed with great dismay the conspiracy by the DSS and the prison authorities through their prison wardens to stop Nnamdi Kanu from receiving visitors in Kuje prison, Abuja.

“It is a huge embarrassment on the side of British government who have been denied access to visit Kanu in Kuje prison by the security agents and prison authorities through the prison wardens. The security agents and prison wardens stopped the British people who intended to visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the prison to see the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“Nevertheless, we observed that the security agents and prison authorities, through the prison wardens, are planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu without anybody knowing when it will happen, that is why they are making sure nobody visits him again.”

“In line with this, we are calling on the international community, USA, EU, Amnesty International, Human Right Watch, men and women of good conscience and other relevant human rights organisations around the globe to caution the Federal Government of Nigeria and its security agents to stop their barbaric attitude towards our brother, Kanu.”