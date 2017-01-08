FG plans to establish Aviation University

The Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Saturday said the Federal Government was planning to establish an aviation university.

The minister made the disclosure in an interview with Journalists shortly after a familiarisation tour of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He said, “The aviation university will be different from NCAT, the university will be fully into research and development and production of higher level management manpower need of the industry.

“The university will go into research, with the hope that in the near future, we will be able to manufacture aircraft components, until when we are able to produce the aircraft itself.

“Since the technology is available around the world, is no longer a hindrance, it is our own ability and capability to pursue it,” he noted.

