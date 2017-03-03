FG redeploys 2 Permanent Secretaries

by Dolapo Adelana

FG Redeploys Federal Permanent Secretaries.

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has approved the redeployment of some Federal Permanent Secretaries.

Dr. Shehu Ahmed of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

has been assigned to the Ministry of Environment, while Dr. Bukar Hassan if the Ministry of Environment has been moved to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In a Circular issued to that effect signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, directed that the processes for handing and taking over should be completed on or before Friday, 10th March, 2017.