FG rejects BBOG’s conditions, to go-ahead with North East trip

The Federal Government says it will not shift the date of its planned visit to Sambisa forest scheduled for Monday.

The FG had invited the Bring Back Our Girl group on a guided tour to see first-hand efforts on the rescue of the Chibok girls.

Responding to the government in a letter signed by co-convener of the group, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili, the group said it was ready to embark on the trip only if it got an apology from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and it was had a pre-tour meeting with government officials.

However, the FG in a letter signed by Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the government could not meet with the demands of the group and would not shift the trip as they were not the only ones invited. embark on the trip

Mohammed added that the group’s demand for an apology for General Buratai was “a trajection to the invitation.”

See statement below:

