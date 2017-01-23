FG releases N72bn for construction of Lagos-Ibadan rail line

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday said the Federal Government has released N72bn for the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan mordernisation railway project.

Amaechi said this at the Second Presidential Business Forum at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the money was released in full so that there will be no delay in the project implementation.

He said, “The construction of Lagos-Ibadan Railway, the Minister of Finance has been kind enough to release the counterpart funding in full.

“I think in the history of Nigeria this is first time that we are releasing counterpart funds in full so that there will be no delay since the Chinese loan appears to have been approved.

“The only thing we need to do, I thank God there is somebody from the National Assembly, is to plead with the National Assembly that the funds has been approved, then the National Assembly should please approve the $30bn loan.

“If you don’t encourage the National Assembly to make that approval, then, the economy won’t be making the kind of progress we want the economy to make.

“So, for me here, I will enjoin to persuade the National Assembly to kindly make that approval because they are tied to projects.”

