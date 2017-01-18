FG still negotiating release of remaining Chibok girls – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed on Tuesday said the Federal Government is still negotiating with Boko Haram for the release of the kidnapped Chibok girls.

Mohammed said this during a briefing following an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operation to the Sambisa forest alongside the BBOG group and select journalists.

“Negotiations for the release of the girls have never stopped. In a situation like this, we use carrot and stick approach.

“Even the success of the military also helped fast track the process of the negotiation for those who were released.

“The negotiation is complicated, delicate and changes from time to time, but we are still talking and we are near breakthrough,” he said.

The minister said the current administration was transparent, thus inviting the Bring Back Our Girls group to witness first-hand rescue operations.

“This government has nothing to hide; that is why we have brought you here so you can have a first-hand experience. We want to let the world know what we have been doing not only to recover the girls but also to end the insurgency,” Mohammed said.

Convener of the BBOG, Oby Ezekwesili said its demands remain even though it has witnessed efforts made by the military.

“We have learnt that the Nigerian Air Force is working to generate the information that supports the Army to ensure security of the theatre of war.

“By joining the NAF to do ISR day and night, we saw what it looks like to embark on a search for target like the abducted Chibok girls. It also helps to frame the question we have been asking. We leave here to say the Federal Government should be able to say what strategic decision should be taken.

“Negotiations led to the highest yield of 21 girls, four came back after the military raided their bases, that is they either escaped or were found after the raid.

“It becomes a strategic question. We will hold the Federal Government accountable to a decision on what options work better for our girls and others.

“The information has empowered and enriched our demand. The Minister of Information has given the assurance that 80 girls would be part of a batch based on negotiation we will keep asking for that,” she said.

