‘FG to handover El-Zakzaky to Kaduna govt’

by Dolapo Adelana

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is set to be handed over to the government of Kaduna by the Federal government.

According to Daily Trust, the decision followed the the recent signing of papers authorizing this by the Attorney General of the federation (AGF), Malami Abubakar.

According to sources, the Kaduna government had made request for El-Zakzaky to be handed to them for a while now, which was rebuffed by the FG.

The Kaduna government made the request so it could charge the cleric to court for offences allegedly committed for close to three decades.

If the transfer goes through, it will be contrary to the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja ordering the release of El-Zakzaky. The court also ordered the FG to pay compensation to him for trampling his fundamental rights.

