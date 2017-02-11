FG will remove potholes from Abuja-Kaduna road – Fashola

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said the Federal Government will ensure the Abuja-Kaduna road is pothole free ahead of the closure of the Abuja Airport.

Fashola gave the assurance on Friday in Kaduna during an inspection of the project.

He said the repairs currently being executed on the road was an emergency to remove the potholes to make it safe for commuters.

“The project is not to build the road yet, what we are doing is emergency, to remove all potholes to reduce the risk of accident during the six week closure of Abuja Airport.

“As you can see, some section has been resurfaced completely but that is not the main reconstruction of the road, so let’s be clear of what is being done.

“The whole contract for this emergency intervention is to cover the potholes on the entire length of 160 kilometres, two lanes on one side and another two lanes on the other side.

“That is, to cover 620 kilometres portholes for about N1 billion contract and that is not the amount we need to build the road,” he said.

The Abuja airport will be closed for six weeks starting from March 8.

