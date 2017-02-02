FG’s attempt to hold secret trial for Dasuki is satanic – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said the Federal Government’s attempt to mask witnesses in the trial of ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki as undemocratic.

Fayose said this on Wednesday in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

- Advertisement -

The governor said the Federal Government may have something to hide.

He challenged the Federal Government to allow a live coverage of Dasuki’s trail.

He said the government would be able to tell how Dasuki stole the $2.1bn arms money and he (Dasuki) could also defend himself in the full glare of the public.

“Since the names of the would-be prosecution witnesses have already been made public, what agenda is the Federal Government pursuing by insisting that its witnesses be given protection by the court by not allowing their names and addresses to be made public in the course of the trial.

“You accused someone of corruption in the market place and the person you accused is saying he wants to defend himself in the market place too, but you, the complainant, is insisting that the accused person must be tried in your bedroom, I think someone is trying to hide something?”

He said the counsel who filed the application for witness protection should be ashamed.

“They want Nnamdi Kanu tried secretly. They also want the former Col. Dasuki (retd.) tried secretly. What are they afraid of? How is the defence counsel going to cross-examine masked witnesses when their real identities cannot be ascertained? Why are the witnesses afraid to testify in an open court if truly they are witnesses of truth?

“Obviously, this is satanic. It is against all democratic norms and Nigerians must rise against it,” the governor said.

  • Fayose urged the court to dismiss the application.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Fayemi sues Fayose’s aides for libel

Most of protests against Jonathan were sponsored by APC, Tinubu – Fayose

“I stand with you and Nigerians on this protest”, Fayose tells 2face

Dasuki: Court to rule on witnesses protection application on March 1

There will be crisis if Suleiman, Oyedepo are charged to court – Fayose

Timeline: Everything you need to know about the Apostle Suleiman “situation”

The YNaija Tracklist: 20 APC senators ready to defect to PDP – Akpabio | Nigerians already yearning for another change – Fayose | More stories

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Loading...