The Super Eagles has been ranked 51st in the world in the final FIFA ranking of 2016.

The Eagles dropped one spot after occupying the 50th position in November.

They were also ranked 8th best team in Africa, with Argentina ranked number 1 in the world.

Brazil occupies the second spot, followed by Germany, Chile and Belgium.

FIFA top 10 rankings on Thursday:

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. Colombia

7. France

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Spain

