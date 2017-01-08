FIFA stops $1.5m grant to NFF over corruption

World football governing body, FIFA has stopped the annual $1.5 million development grant to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over “traces of corruption”, African Football reports.

FIFA alleged that previous monies were not properly spent by the NFF.

The body also issued the NFF a final warning to straighten their financial records.

It was gathered that the NFF received a letter from FIFA, signed from the office in charge of the national associations this week.

Since his emergence as President, Gianni Infantino has increased annual grants to FIFA member-associations.

