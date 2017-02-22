The Film Blog: Is Adeolu Adefarasin one to watch?

He was only in one scene of The Wedding Party. You know, that one with the best man who had an accident with his bike and was bandaged head to toe. Which, by the way, made us pause. Seriously, your best man is hurt so bad in an accident his entire body is in a bandage and all he gets is a sorry? Yeah, the show (0r wedding) has to go on, but still. But we digress.

Adeolu Adefarasin is probably best known as Nathan from Skinny Girl In Transit, the one who came into lead character Tiwa’s life and threatened to undo her coupling with her other love interest, Mide. He caught our eye there, and now we hear he’s making a proper play for the big screen, with a role in an upcoming Omoni Oboli film.

We also hear he is currently working on a new talk show ‘SHOP TALK’ “where men talk about sensitive issues, can be real and unreserved, and start motivating each other to be better men,” so our eyes are peeled.

