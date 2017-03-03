The Film Blog: The AMVCAs are tomorrow and our only wish is that A Trip To Jamaica leaves empty-handed

We suggested before that the AMVCAs might need to do some soul searching after all, what could explain the presence of the atrocious A Trip To Jamaica on the list of nominations at all? Let alone, Best Movie (West Africa) and Best Screenplay.

We’re doubtful the movie even had any screenplay to begin with as AY’s movies are less about storytelling than they are patchwork collections of random scenarios from which any excuse for comedy can be mined. They are business ventures from beginning to end, and that’s fine. And then, Best Movie? Good grief. Maybe the nominations are an attempt by the awards committee to justify the ‘New Era’ award they gave AY two years ago.

Anyway, we’re a few steps away from writing this awards show off completely. We fully expect a number of undeserved winners to emerge tomorrow (we’re looking at The CEO, also laughably nominated for Best Movie and Best Screenplay) but the most insulting of all would be any win for A Trip To Jamaica.

Seriously, AMVCAs, save what’s left of your reputation.