The Film Blog: Bariga Sugar is a gem (WATCH)

A period piece. A story about sex work. Two things that we’ve seen bastardized in Nigerian film for so long. Not to mention the child actor. Sounds like a recipe for disaster. This shouldn’t work. It should be a mess. But relative newcomer Ifeoma Chukwuogo makes fantastic work of this, in this 20-minute short film which screened at the 2016 edition of AFRIFF.

The strength of the performances and the deftness with which the story and subject matter are handled make us definitely want to see more from Chukwuogo.

