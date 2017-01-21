The Film Blog: We are curious about Kayode Kasum’s ‘Dognapped’

Who else is excited about the direction Nollywood is taking?

Smart dramas, historical epics, biopics and box office conquering comedies. Count us in.

The teaser trailer for Kayode Kasum’s independent effort Dognapped has us excited. And for obvious reasons. Even in Hollywood, babies and animals on a film set can be problematic but Mr. Kasum who has some short film and music video experience seems to be unfazed by this challenge.

We are not so quickly impressed by the ‘’For the first tie in Nollywood, a dog will talk’’ claim but you have to admit that the premise of a talking dog voiced by the great Julius Agwu getting into various antics with his reluctant (human) buddy is one that is fascinating. Agwu’s work from the clips we have seen call to mind Eddie Murphy’s vocal stunt in the Shrek movies.

The cast of comedians that round out the picture (Funnybone, Wofai Fada and Comedian Ebiye) seem to promise that some good time is to be had while AMVCA winner Tope Tedela provides dramatic heft.

Interesting to see people taking risks and trying out new stuff. We hope for everyone’s sake this turns out okay.

