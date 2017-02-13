The Film Blog: Hakkunde looks awesomely strange

The sight of Kunle Idowu (or Frank Donga as most know him) in what appears to be a dramatic role is probably enough to sustain our interests until the film is released.

The official description says Hakkunde is “an intriguing story of a young graduate who battles everything (including love, family, discrimination, drug abuse, culture, tradition and self) on his journey to self discovery and actualization.” We think that sells it short.

If the trailer is anything to go by, the movie does a delicate dance along the borders between absurdist comedy and drama in a manner we don’t typically see from Nigerian movies.

It’s also the first feature film from Seyi Asurf, the brain behind the short films Hell or High Water, and the AMVCA winning A Day With Death.

