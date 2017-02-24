The Film Blog: We’re loving what we’re seeing of ‘Isoken’ [WATCH]

Written, produced and directed by Jade Osiberu, who we are, admittedly, partial to (how could we not? She gave us Gidi Up after all), Isoken is said to be “a story of self discovery that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families, in touching, dramatic and sometimes funny ways.”

We don’t even need to read all that. The teasers alone are enough confirmation to us that we will be first in line when this is released.

It's here! 🙈🙈😀 Does anybody else's mum shade them like this or is it just my mum? @dakoreea @funkejenifaakindele @josephbenjahmin @marcrhys @lydiaforson @bolinto @abimbolacraig @ayo_olla @i_am_nodash @nedu_wazobiafm #isokenthemovie #isokeniscoming #incinemasjune16

A post shared by Jadesola Osiberu (@jade.osiberu) on

Now all we need is a release date…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...
Loading...