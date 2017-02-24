The Film Blog: We’re loving what we’re seeing of ‘Isoken’ [WATCH]

Written, produced and directed by Jade Osiberu, who we are, admittedly, partial to (how could we not? She gave us Gidi Up after all), Isoken is said to be “a story of self discovery that explores cultural expectations, racial stereotypes and the bonds that unite families, in touching, dramatic and sometimes funny ways.”

We don’t even need to read all that. The teasers alone are enough confirmation to us that we will be first in line when this is released.

Now all we need is a release date…

