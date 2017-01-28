The Film Blog: The Movie Buff Show seems like a winner

As Nollywood swells into something even we are not certain we quite comprehend, the methods of covering the industry comprehensively are likely to evolve beyond banal interviews and uninspiring red carpet ‘’who are you wearing?’’ drivel.

The Movie Buff Show, a charming new game show premiering on Africa Magic Showcase on the 4th of February at 4:30pm seems like a winner already.

Shot in an interview style format, the host Isabella Akinseye for every episode engages a guest who is an established fan of a named Nollywood actor, and then goes on to grill the guest about details of the star. The winning fan eventually gets to sit down for dinner with their idol.

So far so good, we like the uncluttered and appealing approach to creating the set, plus the show’s format, and the fact that there appears to be some outside the box thinking deployed to the show. We can spot Shaibu Husseini, journalist and head of jury for the Africa Movie Academy Awards on the hot seat, and the host, Isabella Akinseye is always a delight to watch, known for her work on Africana Literati (also on Africa Magic) and Rubbin’ Minds.

We’ll make it a date with this one.

