The Film Blog: Room 315 has no time for your drama

It was just about a month ago when the internet was hit with a flurry of controversy about two similarly titled films, Room 313 and Room 315.

The director, Niyi Akinmolayan, didn’t seem particularly bothered then, and clearly he hasn’t let any of the wahala stop him as he’s just announced on his Facebook that the film is gearing up for a premier.

An IMAX premiere? Pretty big stuff for a short film which appears to largely have been the result of goodwill on the parts of many involved.

We’ll be watching.

