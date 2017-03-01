The Film Blog: The Wedding Party proves no one is safe from piracy

You’e not safe. Not even if you’re literally the biggest and most successful movie in Nigerian history. Sure, it makes sense to expect that pirates would set their sights on The Wedding Party, due to its immense popularity, but you’d think that if any movie had the clout and the reach to stem this, it would be this one.

We hear stories of DVDs being seized and destroyed, but does anyone ever get investigated and/or prosecuted for these things? It might as well be legal. Hell, the channels of distribution for original and ‘fake’ DVDs are pretty much the same.

Thankfully, we hear the issue is being “investigated”. We won’t hold our breaths for that to yield any serious results, but we’ll see either way.