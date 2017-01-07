The Film Blog: Yes, The Wedding Party’s success is a metaphor for our country

I'm so glad #NewNollywood is now giving us movies we pay 2 watch in cinemas, not cos we want to 'support' our own but cos they're that great https://t.co/0WHj8dQYmi — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 6, 2017

Even when they gave us cringe-worthy movies, we patronized, all over Africa, in diaspora & in Caribbean, glad to have OUR own stories told.. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 6, 2017

I often use our movie industry as a metaphor for our nation & during the last #TIFF16 #NewNollywood gave me a glimpse of what's possible!😍😊😘 https://t.co/RNtHAxjGXq — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 6, 2017

200 Million + and counting! #NewNollywood The Film Blog: The Wedding Party just broke the biggest record of them all https://t.co/9iI0czlGRj — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 6, 2017

Yes, it came out last year, a great metaphor for our nation |Chude Jideonwo: Why you absolutely must watch 93 Days https://t.co/ls2PoaJb7F — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 6, 2017

We can’t help but agree with her.

This is not just a random occurrence. The shift from being proud of telling our stories, to voting with our pockets and forcing them to get better, to big thinkers like Izu Ojukwu (old player) and Mo Abudu (new player) forcing the change forward.

Imagine if our country follows a similar trajectory.

The Wedding Party is truly a gift to Nollywood.

Comments

