Filmmaker Seun Egbegbe arraigned for serial frauds

The Police Special fraud unit on Friday arraigned popular filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe and one Oyekan Ayomide for alleged serial fraud.

Both were accused of conspiring to defraud Bureau De Change operators of N39, 098,100; $90,000 and £12,550.

They were arraigned on 36 counts before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

They allegedly defrauded no fewer than 30 Bureau de Change operators in Lagos between August 2015 and February 2017.

They were arrested on February 2 while attempting to defraud on Alhaji Isa Adamu of N2.45m and £3,000.

Other victims had since claimed they were defrauded by the duo since then.

Egbegbe and Ayomide, however pleaded not guilty to the 36 count charges.

Defence counsel, Mrs. A.O. Gbadamosi, told Justice Oguntoyinbo that she intended to file bail applications on behalf of Egbegbe and Ayomide.

The judge ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the prison custody and adjourned till March 24, 2017 for commencement of trial.

