Fire destroys NNPC depot in Suleja

An NNPC depot in Suleja went in flames early Sunday morning, Niger State Fire Service has confirmed.

Mohammad Kwale, the officer in charge of the service in Suleja said the fire affected the loading section in the depot.

”The outbreak started around 4:30am when we were called. By 5:00am we have put out the flames.

“An articulated vehicle was burnt while the loading canopy and some pipes were damaged. No life was, however, lost in the incidence,” he told newsmen.

Malam Garba Magaji, a resident said they were awaken by a loud explosion.

”The explosion was like bomb. But a colleague of mine later informed me that it was the tyre of an articulated vehicle that bust at the loading bay.”

“The depot has been sealed and fire service officials and the road safety are at the scene,” another eyewitness said.

