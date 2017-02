by Dolapo Adelana

Some parts of Makoko, a slum in Lagos on Sunday was engulfed by fire.

The cause of the fire which is yet unknown destroyed houses and properties in the area area, located just close to the popular Third Mainland Bridge

#Happeningnow: Sad sight as fire engulfs parts of Makoko, the slum area close to 3rd mainland bridge 🎥: #olorisupergal A post shared by YNaija (@ynaija) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Comments