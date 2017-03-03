Fire at Trump International Hotel and Tower

by Dolapo Adelana

A fire broke out Friday morning at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, New York city owned by US president Donald Trump.

The blaze which started at about 4:30am (local time) was described as “suspicious” by officials.

The cause of the fire which remains unknown erupted in an apartment on the 47th floor of the popular hotel.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation which was put out at about 5:20am by authorities.

Flames could be seen at Central Park South and Columbus Circle East.

The building is the 67th tallest building in New York.