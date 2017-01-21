The News Blog

Here are the first 4 tweets of President Trump

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday at the Capitol Hill building in Washington D.C.

Trump, who loves tweeting has now taken charge of the @POTUS Twitter account.

- Advertisement -

One of the tweets sees Trump signing his first bill into law.

Below are his first four tweets as President of The United States.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...