Here are the first 4 tweets of President Trump

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday at the Capitol Hill building in Washington D.C.

Trump, who loves tweeting has now taken charge of the @POTUS Twitter account.

- Advertisement -



One of the tweets sees Trump signing his first bill into law.

Below are his first four tweets as President of The United States.

On behalf of my entire family, THANK YOU! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/v2nEMoanIX — President Trump (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

Signing documents to allow Mattis and Kelly to be sworn into Cabinet and an executive order on #Obamacare. https://t.co/zg3WP9w8xC pic.twitter.com/OMOGLTkCDA — President Trump (@POTUS) January 21, 2017

January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again! https://t.co/n6aMK1MCRC pic.twitter.com/YVXQYqt9uR — President Trump (@POTUS) January 21, 2017

- Advertisement -



Comments