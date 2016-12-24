Funke ‘Jenifa’ Akindele, Juliet Ibrahim + 3 other celebrity Christmas cards we love this year

It’s the holiday season. A time where love, joy and happiness is shared with loved ones.

This year, 2016, has been a really tough one for many, but through it all, you made it.

As we end the year and ease into 2017, we bring to you the top five Christmas cards, we absolutely adore this year.

Funke Akindele: Jenifa comes bearing gifts…

funke-akindeles-christmas-card

 

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock: We love…

hotr-paul-adefarasin

 

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry: All smiles and looking radiant…

screenshot_2016-12-24-00-38-21-1

 

Empress Njamah: Santa fierce!

empress-njamah-christmas-card

 

Juliet Ibrahim: The glow…

juliet-ibrahim-christmas-card

