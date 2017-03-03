Follow-up on the Mentor Me Challenge

“Over the past fifteen years, mentoring has gained so much momentum. Mentoring is a critical part of developing positive relationships within our community – mentoring is proven to have a positive effect on academic, social, and economic outcomes for our young people,” said Nykea Alvarez-Macey, Tabor Mentoring Specialist.

Research shows that mentors can play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices. In turn, these young people are:

55% more likely to be enrolled in college as well as excel in college.

81% more likely to report participating regularly in sports, business and other extracurricular activities.

78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.

More than twice are likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.

Yet, the same research shows that 9 million young people in our country will grow up without a mentor.

Though each mentoring story is different, they are all inspiring.

We have established a platform that allows young individuals to be a part of a Mentor Me challenge.

We have successful individuals who are really willing to create out time for unique engagement and inspire the new mentees that are coming on board.

There is an expected number that we can take and it is only individuals who seriously want this that will eventually be selected.

Deadline is March 13, 2017.

So, hurry now and register at:

http://www.truekolourshub.com/blog/apply-as-a-mentee-for-the-tlc-mentor-me-challenge-programme-2017