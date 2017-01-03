All the food, drinks, and good vibes at #EatDrinkFestival in Lagos [PHOTOS]

Incredible dishes, interactive cooking demos and much more… at one incredible day at #EatDrinkFestival!

Lagos’ favorite food blog, Eat.Drink.Lagos, attracted over 8,000 guests to Eko Atlantic City to celebrate its festive edition of the #EatDrinkFestival powered by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the festival continues to evolve and look forward to more growth,” noted #EatDrinkFestival founder Folayemi Agusto. “This year’s Festival was our biggest to date and we are extremely grateful to have partners that fully bought into our vision.”

The third edition of the festival featured 50+ vendors, including a selection of restaurants on the Jumia Food platform, as well as a Tasting Tent presented by American Honey. The highly anticipated festival also featured a very special cooking demo from the Maggi Kitchen led by Chigurl as well as an intimate tasting session from Thermocool.

Tasty dishes were served, delicious cocktails were drunk, and great fun was had by all! #EatDrinkFestival will be back in the summer of 2017. Visit eatdrinkfestival.com for the most up-to-date news and information.

#EatDrinkFestival was sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Eko Atlantic, Jumia Food, Maggi, Thermocool, American Honey, Drinks.ng, Yaji Box, Doculand, Taxify, and The Artisan’s Gift Company.

Media partners for the #EatDrinkFestival powered by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers are YNaija.com, Pulse.ng, BellaNaija, CultureCustodian.com, EbonyLife TV, Guardian Life, Konbini.com, MoveBacktoNigeria.com, NothingToDoInLagos.com, and OkayAfrica.com.

