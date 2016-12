As 2016 winds down, folks take a look at the moments that made them smile, the books that were worth their while, the things that made 2016 great.

This is @Candie_Emz with her best moments of 2016. It’s her love for dance and art.

Do see below:

For the love of dance, the love of Art❤#BestOf2016 pic.twitter.com/wpuYIx9X4o — Candice Modiselle (@Candie_Emz) December 26, 2016

May 2017 be filled with moments that make us dance. Ise.

