Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns Amnesty International, accuses it of bias (READ)

by Dolapo Adelana

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the 2015/16 annual report of international human rights group, Amnesty International.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by its spokesperson, Dr Clement Aduku, the ministry accused the rights group of casting “unnecessary and unverifiable aspersions on critical institutions of the Nigerian State”.

The ministry added that it was worrisome that Amnesty International in its report refused to condemn “horrendous, mindless, and ruinous activities of terrorist groups”.

Read full press release below: