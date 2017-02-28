Is it time to let Obasanjo off the hook for his ‘giving us’ Yar’Adua?

If you haven’t yet noticed, you should. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is back on the scene and he’s been giving pointers here there and everywhere.

Over the weekend, he granted an interview at his hilltop residence in Abeokuta where he expressed his lack of disappointment in President Buhari’s leadership. He said the President has worked on his strong points – security and anti-corruption – and has even improved in the areas he knows him to be a slacker – the economy and foreign affairs.

The other day, we heard he was meeting with the embattled, Ali Modu Sheriff and now he’s over there in Kaduna talking about how leadership problems are stunting on the progressive development of Nigeria. We ask, though, isn’t he part of the problem?

It’s the kind of thing that the two-time head of State does that irks us – talk about the many problems of Nigeria and even name names of the bad guys but never acknowledging that he’s had anything to with the issues that now plague us. Which brings us to the issue at hand – President Yar’Adua.

Not to bring up old wounds but do you remember that time that Obasanjo could not get his way with his third term agenda and he worked in a sickly President who died on us and left us with a constitutional crisis amongst many other things.

But maybe it’s time we forgave him. Maybe not all elder statesmen have the superpower abilities to work in Fasholas after their term or plot and execute a democratic coup (a.k.a merger) that will blow the umbrella off the heads of leaders that planned to make leadership their “do or die” entitlement for at least 60 years.

Maybe it’s time we forgave Obasanjo for handing Yar’Adua and consequently the slow and corrupt years with Goodluck Jonathan.