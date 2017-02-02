Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard retires at 38

Former England and Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard on Thursday retired from football at the age of 38.

Lampard said he turned down “a number of exciting offers” to carry on playing in Britain and abroad.

“After 21 incredible years I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer,” Lampard wrote on Facebook.

“I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals.”

“All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I’m eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support.

“Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Lampard made his name in Chelsea, scoring 211 times to become the club’s highest goal scorer in history.

Lampard left New York City FC in the autumn and also played for West Ham United and Manchester City in the Premier League.

