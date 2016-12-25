Former Guinness MD shares a fearful message for Nigeria at Christmas

Keith Richards, a former Managing Director of multinational company, Guinness has expressed fears for Nigeria under the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a tweet on Christmas Day, Richard described Buhari as an economic illiterate and the most ethnic President since colonial times.

It's Christmas & I fear for Nigeria. This man is an economic illiterate & now the most ethnic President since colonial times! — Keith Richards (@Outsiderinside1) December 24, 2016

While replying to a comment on his tweet, Richard added, “Check out news reports of harassment of Igbo going home at Xmas tonight on top of Fulani activity, Shiite persecution, etc.”

