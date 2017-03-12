Former Zamfara governor, Shinkafi defects to APC

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former Governor of Zamfara, Mamuda Shinkafi, on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Shinkafi announced his decision to join the APC at a ceremony in Gusau, the state capital.

He urged his followers to join him in the ruling party, while stating that he made the decision after series of meetings with stakeholders.

Shinkafi said his former cabinet members have joined him in the APC.

Shinkafi became governor of the state in 2007 under the platform of the All Nigeria People’s Party.

He however defected to the People’s Democratic Party in 2008.

He lost his re-election bid to the APC in 2011 and had since then remained in the opposition.