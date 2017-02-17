Fraudsters hack NSCDC’s website

by Dolapo Adelana

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned Nigerians to disregard any claims that the organisation is recruiting.

Spokesperson of the Corps, Emmanuel Okeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Okeh said the website of the corps has been hacked.

He said the Commandant-General of the Corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu has urged the general public not to fall into the hands of fraudsters.

“Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is not recruiting as widely speculated on the internet and various social media platforms.

“Beware of 419 and fraudsters who have hacked into NSCDC’s website to dupe innocent and desperate job seekers online,’’ Mr. Okeh said.

He also said some persons were attempting to use religion to mar the image of the Corps.

Okeh said the NSCDC will announce via national dailies when it begins recruitment and not online.

The NSCDC had in December 2016 announced plans to recruit 10,000 personnel.

The Federal Government is however yet to approve the recruitment.

