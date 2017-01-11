French police release 3 of 17 arrested over Kim Kardashian’s robbery

The French Police has released 3 out of 17 people who were arrested in connection to the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.

A judicial source on Wednesday said those released include Kardashian West’s driver.

Kardashian lost jewelry worth 10 million dollars to five people disguised as police who robbed her at the hotel she was staying during the Paris Fashion Week in October.

The prosecution office said the jewelry has however not been retrieved.

The TV Reality star just recently posted her first photographs online after the incident.

