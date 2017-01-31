FRSC recommends ban on okada nationwide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commercial motorcycles are a major cause of road accidents, recommending a nationwide ban on them.

Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi made the recommendation alongside others to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in the October Road Traffic Crash Report 2016.

Oyeyemi in the report hammered on the need for state governments to ban motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’.

The RTC statistics for October 2016 shows that 230 cases or 18 per cent of a total of 1,259 vehicles involved in accidents within the month were commercial motorcycles.

The report states that motorcycle accidents ranked third after cars which accounted for 457 cases or 36 per cent, followed by minibuses with 243 or 19 per cent of the total.

Oyeyemi said, “Following the outcome of the analysis, it could be concluded that motorcycle still constitutes serious menace on the nation’s highways.

“Accordingly, improved results could be achieved in the future, if more state governments could consider placing a ban on the use of motorcycle for commercial purposes.

“In view of the above, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation should facilitate and encourage state governments to ban the use of motorcycle for commercial purposes.’’

